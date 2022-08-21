New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,529 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Down 5.9 %

New Gold Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.