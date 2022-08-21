New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.71. New World Development shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 746 shares trading hands.

New World Development Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

