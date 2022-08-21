NFTb (NFTB) Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, NFTb has traded down 9% against the US dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $100,258.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00765594 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NFTb
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.