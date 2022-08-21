Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Display by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.83. 461,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $211.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

