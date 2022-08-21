Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up 4.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $42.07. 733,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

