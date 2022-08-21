Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $3.45 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. GSK comprises 1.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in GSK by 11,499.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 45,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in GSK by 633.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. 4,888,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.