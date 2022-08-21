Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 82,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. Organon & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE OGN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.66. 1,312,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

