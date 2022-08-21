Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 3,681 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CL King assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

HAIN traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $25.45. 1,666,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,011. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

