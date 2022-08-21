Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 1.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.22. 1,764,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

