Nimiq Hits One Day Trading Volume of $246,794.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and $246,794.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.53 or 0.07448857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00155131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00255991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.07 or 0.00704804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00542298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001105 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,260,632,734 coins and its circulating supply is 9,693,632,734 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.