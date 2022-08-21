NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 110,539 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,539 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,763,000 after buying an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after buying an additional 156,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after buying an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,946,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

NYSE:HLT opened at $135.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.66. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

