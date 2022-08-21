NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $255.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

