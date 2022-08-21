NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 18,084 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $2,225,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $1,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 46.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 457.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $207.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.