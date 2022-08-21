NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 42,964 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,543,000 after buying an additional 683,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 0.2 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.