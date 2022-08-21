NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 84,314 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,314 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

