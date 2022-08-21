NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 84,314 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,314 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $136.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

