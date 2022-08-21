NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,646 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $266.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

