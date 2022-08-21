NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,892 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $37,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $89,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

