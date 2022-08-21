NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $20.64 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $713.85 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $646.68 and a 200-day moving average of $681.40.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

