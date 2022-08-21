NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $21.66 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.12% of Waters worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of WAT opened at $327.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

