NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $24.10 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,933 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.16% of Packaging Co. of America worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

