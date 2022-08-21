NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $33.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 35.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.0% during the first quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $244.58 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

