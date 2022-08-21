NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $37.09 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $37,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

