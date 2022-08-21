NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $476.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

