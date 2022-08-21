NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,491 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

