NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.24% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $23,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

