NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 105,933 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,933 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,468,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.