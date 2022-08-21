NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 11,327 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.