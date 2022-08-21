NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 165 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,086.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,890.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,120.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.