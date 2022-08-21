NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,439 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $38,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 24,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 167,644 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 595.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,659,000 after buying an additional 142,518 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,366.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.53.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $377.01 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

