Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

About NU

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

