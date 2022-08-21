Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 3.4 %

NUS stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,018 shares of company stock worth $5,645,802 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

