Nvwm LLC Acquires 5,959 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 993.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $195.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,677. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

