Nvwm LLC Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $50.63. 3,910,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

