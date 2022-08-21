Nvwm LLC Buys 661 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 65,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $307,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.32. 2,257,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

