Nvwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
RSP stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $149.44. 997,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.