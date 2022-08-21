Nvwm LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.60. 5,400,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.