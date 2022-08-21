Nvwm LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.75. 3,827,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

