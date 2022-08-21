Nvwm LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $67.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $909.76. 840,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $784.08 and its 200-day moving average is $921.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

