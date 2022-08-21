Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 4.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Target by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,408,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Target by 17.1% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 52,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

NYSE:TGT traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.04. 5,015,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.