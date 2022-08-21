Nvwm LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $588.55. The stock had a trading volume of 851,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $556.68 and its 200 day moving average is $558.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,577 shares of company stock valued at $49,778,570. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

