Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

