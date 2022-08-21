Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

