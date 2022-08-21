Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

