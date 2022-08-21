Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

OVLY opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $149.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $251,274.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,844 shares of company stock worth $50,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

