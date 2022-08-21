Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 2,455 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 552,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,480,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. 422,639 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34.

