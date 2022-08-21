Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 6,600 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 96,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

