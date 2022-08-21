Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 775 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %

Walmart stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,639,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

