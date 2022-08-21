Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,961,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,759,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

