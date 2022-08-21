Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 2,887,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,628. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

